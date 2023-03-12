DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Abraham Lincoln may be Illinois’ most famous citizen, but one aspect of his life that many people may not know is the importance of rivers.

The Macon County Conservation District and Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park will co-sponsor a program about this topic at the Decatur Public Library on March 18 at 2 p.m. Retired Decatur teacher Don Chamberlain is the guest speaker of the program called “Lincoln: The River Man.”

Anyone who attends the event will learn how Lincoln’s life was connected to rivers. This includes his working on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, traveling on the Sangamon River, and even his legal cases involving rivers.

The program is free and no registration is required.