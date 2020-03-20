LEADING THE WAY: Dr. Brent Reifsteck

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Even with the Governor's stay at home order, MTD says it will continue services.

MTD said yesterday it is using reduced routes until at least the Fall. It is practicing social distancing by using longer buses and making the rides free, eliminating the transfer of money. Essential travel like going to the grocery store is still being allowed by the state. MTD Chief Operating Officer Korbin Figg says he knows people rely on them and they are not going to leave them in the dark.