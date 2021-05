CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Recorder of Deeds will soon be no more, and will instead merge with the Champaign County Clerk’s Office. But that’s not the only thing an Clerk Aaron Ammons’ plate. WCIA sat down with Ammons to discuss the issues that took the website down on election night, along with challenges he faced when he first took office and what he’s most proud about since taking the position.