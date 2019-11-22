Leaders to break ground on rail project

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders will break ground Friday on the first project using the new capital bill funding.

State, federal and local lawmakers are gathering to begin the high speed rail project and the rail relocation project. Governor Pritzker and Senator Dick Durbin will be there. Durbin secured federal funding to help with the project.

The ceremony will take place at the corner of East Iles Avenue and Burton Drive. It is the location of one of the new underpasses that will be constructed through the project. The ceremony starts at 1:30.