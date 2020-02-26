Leaders talk about future of CU Fresh Start

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday night, city leaders and community stakeholders talked about the future of a program aimed at stopping gun violence.

They have to hammer out what is next for “CU Fresh Start,” because a big chunk of its funding is about to expire. They said they want to continue with the idea for the program.

City leaders will be applying for the same grant that helped pay for the program for the past three years. If that does not work, they will have to come up with the money from somewhere else to keep it going.

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen feels confident this program is proving a success and community partners would rally the money needed to continue it, even if the grant falls through. “It really gets at that core problem within our community and gives people an opportunity to plug in, get help and change their lives. It’s something that’s really important if we want our community to be different.”

CU Fresh Start is just one of several other initiatives in the area targeted at stopping gun violence. Other examples include the Goal Getters program and the Community Coalition.