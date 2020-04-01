Leaders stress importance of filling out Census

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, suspended field operations for two weeks, citing the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Leaders are encouraging people to fill out the 2020 Census on Census Day.

The Census helps the government determine how to allocate more than $675 billion in federal funding each year. In Illinois, each person counted can bring in roughly $1,400 in funding that can go towards infrastructure, health care, SNAP, transportation, education and more.

Urbana Deputy Clerk Wendy Hundley says the coronavirus pandemic puts the importance of getting an accurate population count into perspective.

“If we were to lose those dollars, it would impact our hospitals, our cities, our medical – our roads,” Hundley says. “Everything is surrounded by the dollar amount that we get allocated with the Census.”

Because of the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has pushed back its deadline to wrap up the count from the end of July to mid-August. It has also temporarily suspended field operations. This year, officials have encouraged people to fill out the Census online, but not everyone has access to the Internet from their homes. Hundley says census workers are essentially on standby.

“I think the next step will be phone calls,” she says. “We are just waiting for the Census Bureau to tell us what’s the next step.”

El impacto del coronavirus