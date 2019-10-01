Leaders reach out to teens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City and community leaders led a conference for students ages 12 to 18.

The Champaign County Probation & Court Services Department’s conference, called “Focus on Self: Building Our Youth One Selfie at a Time,” began at 8:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn. It is scheduled to wrap up around 2:30 p.m.

UI Vice Chancellor Sean Garrick was the first speaker. He talked about how he went from being disinterested in school as a child to a career in higher education, science and engineering.

“Remember where I came from, late every day to school across the street and I’m working with NASA right now to design the next generation of aircraft,” he said.

Organizer Siobhan Reynolds said it was important for young people to hear from adult leaders.

“I think it’s very important to have community in front of the youth that they can see, role models that they can look up to, people who have made mistakes and haven’t had that perfect vision in life to know that this is just a hurdle to overcome,” Reynolds said. “However, they can overcome with a lot of support.”

She shared her own message in front of the group as well.

“I wanted to say stay in school, that’s an important message,” she said. “Put the guns down. We have so much violence and so many young people being taken, I just want to make sure we’re putting the guns down and we’re supportive of one another. Stop the violence.”

Students broke out into smaller groups to meet with Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb, Operation Hope/Goal Getters’ Sheldon Turner, East Central Illinois Youth for Christ Pastor Willie Comer, Coach “Always Do Your Best” Marc Changnon, motivational speaker Regina Parnell and Truce/ECCSC’s Jobie Taylor.