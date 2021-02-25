Leaders encourage more COVID-19 testing for community

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Health care workers and state leaders are urging the community to continue getting tested for COVID-19. Saliva testing is being done at St. Mary’s Hospital. It’s part of U of I’s SHIELD COVID testing program.

Senator Chapin Rose toured the facility. Testing is being offered to entities like Millikin University and ADM. It’s not open to the public.

However, Senator Rose hopes more testing like this can be done throughout the community. “Testing is the key to resuming activity. We need SHIELD all over the state. We need it not just in Decatur, not just in Champaign. We need it in nursing homes. We need it in schools,” said Senator Chapin Rose.

Rose also talked about the lack of vaccine supply. He says he and other leaders have been working on a plan for vaccine distribution to give the governor.