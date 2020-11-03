Leaders call for phased implementation of mitigation orders

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield and Sangamon County are defying the state’s mitigation orders, and putting their own in place.

The County and City are calling it a Phased Implementation. Under the new rules, restaurants will be allowed to have indoor dining, but capacity is limited to 25 percent, instead of the 50 percent that was in effect before. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars, and a ban on indoor live music.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder assured that the new rules will come with an uptick in enforcement, which can include citations.

Sangamon County is seeing a spike in COVID cases, and its current positivity rate is at 8.2 percent. The County and City said more restrictions could be put into place in two weeks if the new rules don’t lead to a decrease in numbers.

“The fact is that local officials who are not doing the right thing are the ones who are going to be responsible for the rates of infection going through the roof and our hospitals getting overrun,” Governor Pritzker said in his daily press conference.