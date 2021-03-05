Leaders address vaccine hesitancy in the black community, while getting their own dose of the shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in Champaign’s Black community got their vaccine today, and they want to make sure people know about it, and do the same.

Several members of the FirstFollowers Re-entry Program showed up to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District today. Their message was for anyone who might still be unsure about rolling up their sleeve.

They said they were nervous at first too, but by getting vaccinated, they are protecting both themselves and the people they love.

The CDC says Black people are almost 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than White people.

Only 5.4% of Black people have been vaccinated. Black community leaders said this is caused by a mistrust in a racist healthcare system. They said they understand the hesitancy, but still encourage people to take a chance. FirstFollowers member Casandris Hunt said that people take chances every day, and that “this is a chance worth taking because not only are you saving you, but you’re saving other people.”

The Executive Director of FirstFollowers Marlon Mitchell said he hopes to lead by example and show people “that the vaccine is safe and that everybody needs to step up and do their part.”

CUPHD Nurse Arielle Phillips said that even though some are scared, this vaccine “is all we have.” She added, “If you value healthcare workers, if you value yourself and your family, you have got to get this vaccine.”