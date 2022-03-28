DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Three bald eagles have died at the Illinois Raptor Center in March. They said that’s a record-breaking number, and lead poisoning is the killer.

Most recently, one died Sunday morning.

“It’s extremely heart-wrenching to see something as magnificent as a bald eagle dying on your table. Even the treatment for it is rough,” Illinois Raptor Center Program Director Jacques Nuzzo said. “We have to give them meds to bind to that lead, [and] we have to give them meds because that drug makes their stomach hurt.”

As scavengers, eagles come across lead ammunition fragments from hunters in the wild. That can lead to a very painful death by seizures and suffocation.

Since 2018, the center has admitted 38 bald eagles. 19 of them experienced lead toxicity. Nuzzo said 50% of the wild population has it as well, and the problem is both frustrating and preventable.

“This is not just any bird; this is the bald eagle. I’ll be honest, every time one’s on the table and it’s dying, I get mad,” he said.

People, especially outdoorsmen, can help by reducing the amount of lead they use. Nuzzo said personally, he’ll be ditching any fishing equipment containing lead. He hopes hunters will join him and consider switching to lead-free ammunition.