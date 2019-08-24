Le Roy woman receives gold bar, honored by city

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Le Roy native received a major honor on Friday.

Kristen Smith has served 10 years in the army and Friday, took an oath as a commissioned officer and received a gold bar. Second Lt. Smith’s new position means she will do more administrative work and focus on leadership.

The ceremony took place in front of the Le Roy Veteran's "Wall Of Honor " The wall is not a memorial, but a living wall for soldiers who have served and are still serving.

“You only think about like Vietnam vets and you put them on a pedestal, right, and World War II people, you put them on a pedestal, and now my names on a wall that, is in the same field as those people,” Smith said. “It’s just so crazy to think about.”

The wall was dedicated two years ago and was made by artist Steve Woods.