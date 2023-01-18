LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Le Roy school district is taking extra precautions to ensure everyone is healthy.

They’re using R-Zero which protects against the spread of airborne diseases. Once the light is on, it can kill every germ in sight in less than 7 minutes.

Classrooms, bathrooms, and the nurse’s office are just a few of the many spaces it can operate. Superintendent Gary Tipsord said the advanced technology is worth every penny.

“I think our parents, our families and our kids and our staff, they simply want to know that we’re using the best tools that we have access to provide them the safest possible environment,” Tipsord said.

Prices for this cleaning system can range up to $30,000.

The creators of R-Zero said it’s 99.9% effective in protecting indoor spaces.