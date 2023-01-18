LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Le Roy Mayor Steve Dean has updated the city about a draining situation.

Dean shared a photo on Facebook of a bucket full of mud saying that a large amount of intertwined “flushable” wipes clogged up the city’s pumps. They were then pulled out of the sewage lift station, which serves several subdivisions in the area.

This clog resulted in the lift station burning up.

Pump replacement costs to fix the lift station are between $3,500 and $5,500, depending on the damage to the motor. Dean said this is “money we shouldn’t have to spend.”

“‘Flushable’ wipes do not dissolve like toilet paper,” Dean said, “and if they can cause this much damage to one of our pumps, they can do the same to your private lines, sewer mains, and other pumps. If they cause blockage to private lines, that’s a resident issue and expense.”

Dean advised that people should not flush the “flushable” wipes. He said that they “need to go in your garbage totes, and not in your toilets.”