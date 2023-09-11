SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Le Roy has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing and then illegally selling medical products.

Federal prosecutors said Isaac Jackson, 29, was indicted in October of 2021 on charges of theft of medical products and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty in November of 2022 and was sentenced on Thursday.

Court documents show that while employed as a pharmacy technician, Jackson stole hydrocodone, alprazolam, and promethazine with codeine before selling those items illegally. U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless found that Jackson stole more than 28,000 hydrocodone pills and entered them into the illicit drug market.

The investigation into Jackson’s actions was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Unit, which focuses on cases of pharmaceutical controlled substances being diverted from legal commerce to the illegal drug market. The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Carlinville Police Department also assisted.