Lawyer: Victim & family had no say in kidnapping case plea deal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It was previously reported that a plea deal was reached in a kidnapping case that reached Urbana. One of the victim’s lawyers is weighing in now.

27-year-old Felipe De Jesus Guevara Sanchez was sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to holding a man against his will. That is after authorities caught him at an Urbana gas station in the fall.

The victim’s lawyer said he and his family had no say in this decision. It is in the control of the Champaign County court system.

The lawyer, Christine Contreras,” said the victim and his mother did not get what they deserved. “This was very traumatizing for them both,” said Contreras. “I think that she just really wanted justice to be served. And to start out with charges as severe as aggravated kidnapping and forcible detention, then end up with unlawful restraint, that’s kind of a big jump. It’s very emotional for them.” She said previously that she often helps victims in these types of cases get U-visas or T-visas. The change in charges won’t affect that.