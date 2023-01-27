SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A seventh lawsuit has been filed against Illinois’s assault weapons ban.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the lawsuit in Macon County Thursday night. He joins Law-Abiding Citizens of Macon County and Perry Lewin and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques. Inc. The defendants named are Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon.

“We are all concerned about halting violence of any kind, but this new law will not do that.” Caulkins said. “The Democrats want to prevent the sale of certain firearms in Illinois but are still allowing gun manufactures to make and sell those same firearms to people in other states.”

Three federal lawsuits and three state lawsuits in Effingham, White, and Crawford Counties have been filed by gun since the law was passed earlier this month. In Effingham County last week, a judge granted the plaintiffs a temporary restraining order from the law.

Pritzker said earlier this week despite the onslaught of lawsuits, he still thinks the law will ultimately be viewed as constitutional.

“It’s been in effect in eight other states, we’re simply the ninth state to have passed and signed and put into law,” the governor said Tuesday.