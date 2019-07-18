Lawsuit filed opposing new gun licensing law

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new law is impacting gun owners in the state. Now, one group is taking legal action. The Illinois State Rifle Association filed a lawsuit to get rid of a law approved by Governor Pritzker.

It requires gun dealers to be licensed by the state. The certification fee can range anywhere from $300 – $1,500 depending on whether or not there is a retail location. One business owner says it’s just one more hurdle dealers have to clear.

ISRA says the bill has been around since Governor Rauner was in office. They say it was never sent to him because they knew he would veto it. Now, they’re seeing hundreds of businesses closing because of it.

One gun owner says it’s not just this fee; there are other requirements passed this year at a cost to businesses.

Senator Don Harmon (D-39th District), sponsor of the bill, says gun violence is a complex problem and no one law will solve it. He knows other states which have enacted similar laws to this one and have seen a reduction in guns used in crimes. Harmon is grateful to Governor Pritzker for signing the bill into law.