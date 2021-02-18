Lawsuit filed against University of Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two women who say they experienced sexual violence and harassment from a former U of I professor are taking legal action.

Gary Xu was the head of the U of I’s East Asian Languages and Culture Department. Former students accused him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. He had a federal lawsuit against him. Xu was placed on administrative leave in 2016. He resigned and left the University in August 2018.

Two women are filing a lawsuit against the University. They say the University deliberately overlooked their allegations to make sure they could still make money from the Chinese student population.

A statement from U of I says in part “Issues of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment threaten every aspect of our university missions and they inflict personal and professional harm on members of our community. The University investigates and takes appropriate action whenever conduct is reported that may jeopardize or impact the safety or security of our students or others.”