Lawsuit filed against Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former employee of Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft is filing a class action lawsuit.

The suit lists several accusations against the industrial equipment company. The former employee claims the company didn’t pay her, and many others, proper overtime wages.

Her lawyer says as an hourly worker, she earned shift premiums that weren’t included in calculating her overtime and base pay rate. Employees are also required to scan their fingerprint for identification, instead of using key fobs and to clock in and out of work. The lawsuit says she was not told that personal information would be stored by the company and that it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft says it is investigating the allegations. While they wouldn’t comment on pending litigation, they did provide a statement.

“Protecting our employees’ data is core to our values and our company. We respect employee privacy and do not publicly comment on the employment details of our current or former employees.” Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft

Right now, it’s unknown how many people will be included in the class action lawsuit. A judge will review the case on October 23rd to start the jury trial process.