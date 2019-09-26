Lawsuit alleges biometric privacy act violated

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Alleged violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act and a failure to pay earned overtime wages have prompted a class-action lawsuit against a Danville manufacturer.

Brenda Wickens, a former employee of Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft, filed the suit earlier this month. She left the company for undisclosed reasons earlier this year.

The suit hinges on the 2008-era BIPA, which requires companies to obtain consent from employees if fingerprint data is going to be collected.

Wickens, like all Thyssenkrupp employees, had to turn over her fingerprints so the company could add them to its “fingerprint database.”

Employees also used their fingerprints to clock in and out, since the company had a biometric system of tracking employee hours.

Thyssenkrupp, however, didn’t seek written consent for the biometric data, nor did it explain to employees how it stored or used fingerprint data beyond the time-clock they punched, according to the suit.

“Thyssenkrupp never informed Plaintiff of the specific limited purposes or length of time for which it collected, stored or used fingerprints,” the lawsuit alleges. “Similarly, Thyssenkrupp never informed Plaintiff of any biometric data retention policy it developed, nor whether it will ever permanently delete fingerprints.”

The lawsuit argues the company’s employees have been “exposed to risks and harmful conditions,” even if Thyssenkrupp’s database has never been breached.

A state Supreme Court decision earlier this year could support that conclusion: the Court ruled in favor of a mother who brought a class-action lawsuit against Six Flags, saying the amusement park company’s procedure of collecting fingerprints was a violation of BIPA, even though her family experienced no harm.

The decision noted that requiring “individuals to wait until they have sustained some compensable injury beyond violation of their statutory rights before they may seek recourse…would be completely antithetical to the Act’s preventive and deterrent purposes.”

Wickens’ class-action suit is requesting the company pay her, and all other affected employees damagers per each BIPA violation, as well as begin complying “with BIPA’s requirements for the collection, storage, and use of biometric identifiers and…information”.

That could mean an award of $1,000 for “negligent violation” or $5,000 if the violation is deemed “intentional or reckless” by the court, according to state law.

A separate class-action lawsuit filed by Wickens also alleges Thyssenkrupp regularly worked overtime without appropriate compensation.

The suit calls it a “scheme” on behalf of Thyssenkrupp.