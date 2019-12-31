Lawsuit against UI social workers and Brendt Christensen thrown out

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal judge has dismissed Yingying Zhang’s estate’s lawsuit against University of Illinois social workers and Brendt Christensen.

Zhang was a visiting U of I scholar from China. Christensen kidnapped and killed her in June 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison in July.

Just before opening statements in Christensen’s trial, Zhang’s estate administrator filed a civil lawsuit. It claimed Christensen told U of I social workers about his mental issues and he mentioned killing himself and others. The lawsuit claimed the social workers didn’t report any of it, and as a result, Christensen was able to carry out the kidnapping.

A judge threw the case out on Monday arguing that they couldn’t be held responsible for Christensen’s actions.