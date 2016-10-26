Laws to remember when casting your ballot

ILLINOIS — Could taking a selfie land you in jail? It’s something to think about before you snap that picture at the polls.

County clerks want to remind voters taking pictures of your ballot is illegal. There are several laws voters must follow when casting ballots in the state.

One is no selfies. Using your phone to take pictures or even make a phone call while voting, could land you in trouble. It’s a class 4 felony. It means anywhere between 1 – 3 years in jail.

County clerks say the reason for the law is because it’s distracting to other voters and could be considered politicking; meaning attempting to sway someone’s vote in your favor.

It’s also against the law to wear or bring in any election paraphernalia to the polling place. Phones are not prohibited. You can still bring it in and even use it to search for information.

Electioneering or soliciting voters in any political discussion within any polling place is illegal; that’s within 100 feet of the door.

If a polling place is inside a church or school, the campaign-free zone extends to at least to the outside of the building and voter intimidation is a felony under both state and federal laws.