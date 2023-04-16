SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Water, Light, and Power announced that there will be an eastbound detour in a portion of the city beginning Tuesday.

Officials said eastbound Lawrence Avenue will close and be detoured at Walnut Street. This is to accommodate emergency repairs to a leaking water main.

Lanes will remain closed after repairs until road surface work is completed, weather permitting.

Officials advise drivers to plan for alternative routes, slow down, and be aware of the construction, repair crews, and equipment in and near roadways.