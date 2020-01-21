Lawmakers weigh in on impeachment trial

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio. Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted during a rally in the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that he had “made a deal” to save the country. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Lawmakers from Illinois are weighing in on President Trump’s impeachment trial.

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis spoke about the impeachment at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Decatur’s new fleet of buses, which was made possible through a $4.6 million federal grant.

“That’s why we go to Washington,” Davis said. “I didn’t go to Washington to stand up and argue about the impeachment of the president. I actually went to Washington to make sure we put good policies in place, reassess how your tax dollars are being invested and put into plans like this.”

On Twitter, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin wrote in part of a thread, ” Sen. McConnell & his enablers believe the American people will not take notice. They are wrong. Americans are not asleep at the wheel of this democracy. They are wide awake to any Senator or President who disrespects their constitutional duties or claims to be above the law.”

Sen. McConnell & his enablers believe the American people will not take notice. They are wrong. Americans are not asleep at the wheel of this democracy. They are wide awake to any Senator or President who disrespects their constitutional duties or claims to be above the law. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 21, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth tweeted Monday night, ” #MidnightMitch has already admitted he’s working hand-in-hand with Trump on the #impeachment trial & violating his oath to be impartial—but his proposed rules for the trial (holding the trial at 1am??) are yet more evidence that he’s helping the White House perpetrate a cover-up.”