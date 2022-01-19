Lawmakers want to lower the age of truck drivers to 18

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Lawmakers are hoping teen truckers will be a solution to shortages across the nation.

Right now, you have to be at least 21 to drive a semi-truck over state lines, but congress is proposing dropping that age to 18.

That’s because of the extreme shortage of truck drivers across the country. The head of the American Trucking Association said the industry needs about 80,000 more drivers, and that’s why they want to reduce the age.

They’re hoping this will encourage younger drivers to apply for their commercial drivers license.

Pete Powell is a driver training coordinator at Danville Area Community College. He said he thinks it will help.

“There are a lot of people, adults, 21 and over, that make good drivers, and there’s a lot that shouldn’t be drivers. And it’s the same with those 18-20. You know a lot should not be drivers, but there are many I bet that would make fine drivers,” he said.

Right now, several states, including Illinois, give commercial driver’s licenses to people who are at least 18, but they can’t drive over state lines until they’re 21.

This propsoal would change that.

Right now, this is just a pilot program by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The program will last 3 years. They hope to enroll 3,000 drivers at a time.