Lawmakers step in on metro designation fight

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is fighting to keep its metro status, and now lawmakers are throwing their weight behind it.

Members of the US House sent a letter Tuesday to the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, urging them to oppose the metro reclassification. The department is considering changing what defines a metro, switching from a population of 50,000 people to at least 100,000 people.

That jump would knock Decatur out of being named a metro, which means losing access to federal grant funding for certain programs.

