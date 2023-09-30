TEUTOPOLIS, Il. (WCIA) – State Representative Adam Niemerg grew up and lives in Teutopolis. He says while there was panic and confusion during and after the evacuation, there is another emotion at the front of people’s minds — Frustration.

Niemerg and several other area lawmakers said they have had meetings with State Agencies earlier in the summer to try and address the extensive construction problems. But nothing has gotten better.

Our Capitol Bureau Chief Cole Henke looks more into this issue.