SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Chris Welch all gathered on Wednesday to announce a deal on the budget.

Harmon said the Senate would vote on it that night, but that didn’t happen. It took an extra day and multiple amendments before the Senate actually voted on the final product.

Ben Szalinski with the Daily Line and Dave Dahl with WTAX radio joined Capitol Connection to talk about the final days of the spring session, and what it took to get the budget to the Governor’s desk.