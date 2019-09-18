Lawmakers look to cap insulin co-payments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Lawmakers are trying to make a drug that many depend on cheaper for people in Illinois.

They want people with diabetes to pay less for the insulin they need to survive. Lawmakers to want to cap out-of-pocket cost for insulin at 100 dollars for a 30-day supply of the drug.

Right now, insulin prescriptions can cost people in Illinois hundreds of dollars. Bill sponsors said the measure is modeled after Colorado’s Law, the only state that has a law like this so far. Megan Blair, a single mother with Type 1 diabetes said if this were to become law, it would be life-changing, saving her around 600 dollars a month.

“If it wasn’t for my family, I wouldn’t be able to sometimes afford my insulin,” said Blair. “I think this would take a lot of the stress away from not only me but of a lot of people because that’s what they worry about. Instead of you know, ‘What are we doing tomorrow?’ it’s ‘Am I going to have enough insulin for yourself or someone else’? You know,” she said.

The proposal was originally presented at the end of session in May. Senators said they plan to bring up the measure this upcoming veto session. They believe it will have enough bipartisan support to pass given how many people in the state have diabetes.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, 1.3 million people have diabetes in Illinois and an estimated 3.6 million people have prediabetes.