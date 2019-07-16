Safety plans for seizures at school implemented statewide

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For children living with epilepsy, going to school can cause a lot of angst. The neurological disorder causes repeated seizures. The Epilepsy Foundation says 470,000 children in the US live with the disorder.

Now, state lawmakers want to make sure students are safe if they have a seizure in class. Lawmakers passed a measure to make sure teachers and faculty members are equipped with information and resources needed to help students with epilepsy.

The Seizure Smart School Act makes it a requirement for parents of students with epilepsy to submit a seizure action plan to the school. By enacting a plan, teachers, nurses, volunteers and even drivers who transport the student will have an information sheet to instruct them on how to assist the student in case of a seizure.

Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law Friday, but all the schools must be equipped to handle seizures by 2020. The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously during session. Illinois joins three other states in making the measure law.