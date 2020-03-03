Lawmakers divided on how to relieve property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lawmakers are still at odds over the best way to relieve property taxes in the state.

House Republicans said a task force created to help solve the problem last year has been nothing short of a failure. They said now is the time for the group to start producing results.

House Republicans said they have shown their commitment to trying to stop the problem, but they want their colleagues on the other side of the aisle to meet them in the middle. Republicans said ever since the governor approved of the group last year, there have been nothing but problems instead of solutions. They also said they have filed more than 20 bills since January that have not been called for a vote or are stuck in committee.

One idea that republicans said they would really like to see gain traction is a measure that would allow the district to end certain mandates if the state does not cover the cost for it. “It’s really disrespectful to teachers and I do believe that teachers should have control over the curriculum they want to teach in the classroom,” said Representative Deanne Mazzochi (R-Westmont). “I do believe that teachers have the best interests of their students at heart and we as Springfield legislators are so far removed and Illinois is such a diverse state. It’s really troubling that we are not willing to just respect teachers and trust they are going to do the best for out students.” Mazzochi said when she tried to get this bill some momentum, Democratic Representative Michelle Mussman said she loves mandates and sees no problems with mandates.

When asked for comment, Mussman said she was digesting the information presented from republicans and would send over a comment if she had one. A comment has not been sent.

Lawmakers are looking to pass a bill they hope would protect the elderly from property tax issues. It would create the Senior Homestead School levy exemption. They claimed it would help make sure people living somewhere for a long time are not forced out of their homes.