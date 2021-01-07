Lawmakers criticize IDES; call for changes to be made

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Three House republicans again complained about the state’s unemployment system. Among them was Representative Mike Marron.

He added his voice to a Zoom call Wednesday morning criticizing the agency and largely blaming the governor’s COVID-19 response for the IDES backlog. The lawmakers called for increased anti-fraud measures, but what they suggested, IDES largely already has in place.

Around 1,000 extra people contracted with the department in 2020, adding to its previously reduced staff pool. IDES said rhetoric like that discussed on Wednesday’s Zoom can be demoralizing for its employees.