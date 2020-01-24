Lawmakers cap insulin prices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now the second state to cap insulin prices for state-sponsored health insurance plans.

Those on qualifying plans will now pay a limit of $100 for a month’s supply of insulin. Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) introduced the bill last May, and it passed this last November. Manar said this bill is as far as the state can go legally to regulate insulin prices.

The change does not effect those on federal health insurance programs, or health insurance programs through their employers.