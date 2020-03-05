Lawmakers announce measures to try to prevent issues with FOID card renewals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some across the state have been waiting for months for their FOID card renewals.

Major delays with the state police are causing backlogs. House Republicans announced several measures to try and prevent these problems in the future.

Even though people won’t get in trouble for having guns with a delayed renewal, they can have trouble purchasing them. “I hope their interest is in making sure that law abiding citizens aren’t running afoul of the law inadvertently,” said Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Harrisburg). “My belief is, we should be protecting people’s constitutional rights, and we shouldn’t be putting an undue burden on that. But that is what is happening.”

State police are in charge of renewing cards. They said in a statement: