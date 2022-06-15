CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run was back in Champaign County. It returned Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

Several agencies carried the torch from OSF in Urbana and made their way to the Olympic Monument at Parkland College in Champaign. Officers started running the 4.5 miles at 6 a.m., right alongside Special Olympic athletes.

Across Illinois, thousands of officers carry the Flame of Hope. Its final destination is the opening ceremony, which kicks off the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games. Those are at ISU this weekend.