URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a two-year hiatus, law enforcement officers from Champaign-Urbana (also known as “The Guardians of the Flame”) will participate in a Special Olympics torch run Wednesday morning.

The local kickoff event is a symbolic display of support for this weekend’s Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games at Illinois State University. As a whole, “The Law Enforcement Torch Run” is the single largest year-round fundraising movement benefitting Special Olympics Illinois.

Champaign County Correctional Officer Micah McMahon, who has worked closely with the Special Olympics for the past six years, helped organized the local event.

McMahon said that he anticipates around 10 officers will take turns completing the 4.5 mile run along side Special Olympics athletes. The route runs from the OSF parking lot in Urbana to the Olympic Monument, located at Dodds Park.

The group plans to meet between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. and McMahon anticipates that the run will take somewhere around two hours.

Traditionally, the route is much longer, and spans all the way from Fisher. However, organizers had to plan a shorter route this year because staffing shortages reduced the number of available officers.

McMahon hopes that the community will still show up to cheer on the runners, whether it be at the starting point, along the route or at the Olympic Monument.

“Special Olympics is a great organization,” McMahon said. “It helps empower both youth and adults alike.”