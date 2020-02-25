Law enforcement members honored for roles in solving murder case

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Three members of law enforcement each played a big part in a high profile murder case and now they are being honored for it.

On Monday, they were given one of the highest honors in U of I history. Dozens of people gathered to recognize three men involved in cracking the murder case of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang.

This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Three members of law enforcement were honored by U of I Chancellor Robert Jones with the Chancellor’s Medallion for their roles in solving Zhang’s murder. (Accessed via AP)

Each one uncovered a critical piece of information that led to the arrest of her killer, Brendt Christensen. Telecommunicator Kenny Costa dug through security camera footage that nailed down where Zhang was picked up and which car she got into. Next, Sergeant James Carter discovered the hubcap crack that led police right to Christensen’s door. Finally, Detective Eric Stiverson led the interrogation that cracked Christensen, so he admitted to picking up Zhang.

Brendt Christensen was found guilty of Yingying Zhang’s murder last July. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Sergeant James Carter

Detective Eric Stiverson

Telecommunicator Kenny Costa

U of I Chancellor Robert Jones recognized all three of the men on Monday. They were given the Chancellor’s Medal and got the chance to speak afterward. All three had very little to say; just that they were happy to do their job, grateful for their families, humbled by the honor and relieved that the ending gave some closure. “There’s a healing process that goes on when something tragic like this happens, and like the chancellor said, we’re a very tight-knit community here, and I think it’s a fitting end to a very long and difficult time for the university,” said Stiverson.

U of I Chancellor Robert Jones displays the Chancellor’s Medallion before honoring three members of law enforcement with it for their roles in solving the murder case of Yingying Zhang.

Chancellor Jones said only 12 people have been given the Chancellor’s Medallion, including Monday’s three.