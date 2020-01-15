Law enforcement meet with neighbors

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials often meet to talk about how things are going in the community and one sheriff is making sure you are part of the conversation.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell is turning meetings among sheriffs into opportunities to meet members of the community. On a bi-monthly basis, sheriffs from every city, village and town in the county meet to talk about the business of law enforcement. In the past, the meetings have been held at the County Complex, but when Campbell took office he decided to use the meetings as an opportunity to go out in the community.

Wednesday, the sheriffs met at Scoop Du Jour in Chatham. Once their meeting was over, they took the time to meet with neighbors and listen to their concerns. “Whether it’s recreational cannabis or burglaries in their area, this gives us a chance to kind of touch base with them because their are people that live in the outskirts of Chatham that consider themselves residents but truly they are actually live in unincorporated Sangamon County so they are really people we serve anyway so it gives us a chance to be here to answer questions for them,” said Campbell. He continued to say the meetings in the community are a part of promises he made during his campaign.



