Law enforcement helping farmers protect equipment

Sergeant leaves farmer note to let him know he is checking on equipment

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A farmer left his equipment out in the field overnight. The next morning he found something he wasn’t expecting. It was a business card from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant David Trimmell left a note that said he was checking the equipment to make sure it was safe. Farmer Doug Downs says Trimell had to have walked 150 feet into the field at 1:30 in the morning. The farm bureau says they’re glad they have support from law enforcement.

The farm bureau says they also want people to know farm equipment will be on the roads for harvest, so be patient and don’t drive too close to them.

