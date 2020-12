DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement and first responders in Decatur raised thousands of dollars for a good cause.

They compete in an event called Gurneys, Guns and Hoses last weekend. EMT’s and paramedics, fire departments and police and deputies were outside Walmart and Sam’s Club ringing bells and collecting donations for the Salvation Army.

They raised nearly $15,000. The Decatur City Fire Department raised the most, more than $7,500.