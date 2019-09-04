Law enforcement building relationships

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Law enforcement agencies are trying to build better relationships with their communities, and they’re asking for your help to make it happen. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association wants crime stoppers in the area to become honorary members of their group. It’s a program they have had for decades but this year is a bit different. This year they’re asking for more support so they can show the positive impact they are making.

They’re asking for people to buy a membership to become an associate member of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. The money is used to pay for research, training, and resources for law enforcement. Anyone in the state who wants to help lower crime can participate. People I spoke to said it’s important especially now to show support. Members won’t be involved in policy making, but they will see through newsletters and emails how they are making a difference for police and communities.

Visit online at www.Ilsheriff.Org or may call or write to: Illinois sheriffs’ association; 401 E Washington Suite 1000; Springfield, IL 62701 – Phone: 217-753-2372.