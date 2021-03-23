Law enforcement agencies prepare for active shooter situations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Following a mass shooting in Atlanta and another in Colorado, WCIA checked in with law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois to see how they prepare for active shooter situations.

We spoke to the Commander of Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. He said they developed their own training course that includes both classroom and hands-on procedures.

He explained that trainees are taught use of force, firearms, and how to administer first aid. They do this in the classroom setting. Then, they run through intense real-life scenarios. Commander Tad Williams described it as such: “We have a residential hall that simulates a hotel or the hallways of a school. We walk through, show them how to clear hallways and rooms first. Then, we actually do a scenario with submunitions where they put on submunitions gear… they put on a helmet with a face shield, and they put on pads. We give them a submunitions gun that either shoots blanks or paint balls. Then, they have to run through that.”

Commander Williams also said Illinois is currently in the process of standardizing the curriculum of active shooter training. This is so every officer across the state learns how to handle the situation in the exact same way, so that if the scenario ever does present itself, they can work together to keep themselves and everyone else around them, safe.