Laundry fire breaks out at apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to the Lincoln Towers apartment complex Sunday night after a fire broke out in the apartment’s laundry ducts.

Firefighters were guided to the basement laundry area by a woman who reported smoke there. Investigating, the firefighters found smoldering lint in the ductwork, which they extinguished. Reinforcements arrived to assist in ventilating the building.

The fire did not spread beyond the ductwork and apartment occupants were allowed to return to their units once the rest of the building was cleared.