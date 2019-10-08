Launch of new podcast

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The She Said Project is partnering with Illinois Public Media to launch The She Said Project Podcast. The podcast is hosted by Kerry Rossow, co-founder of The She Said Project, and National Director Jenette Jurczyk.

The project is dedicated to raising women’s voices through the power of storytelling. Since 2013, they have been producing live shows in the Champaign-Urbana community known as “That’s What She Said.”

Each live show features women from the community bravely sharing a personal story on stage before hundreds of women in the audience. The result is a powerful, yet intimate experience where real life stories have the power to inspire emotion and human connection.

“We know that the stories shared on stage at That’s What She Said have had an impact on the women in each audience,“ shared Jenette Jurczyk, who just directed the first-ever show in the Bloomington-Normal community.

“As That’s What She Said continues to launch in more communities across the state and the nation, we will have an opportunity to share these performances from different cities through the podcast and impact women everywhere.”

The first season of The She Said Project Podcast—sponsored by Sterling Wealth Management—will include ten episodes in total, with a new episode released every Friday starting October 11.

“Women’s voices are not just being heard. Women’s voices are changing the world,” were the lines spoken by Kerry Rossow during the opening of the 2019 show at The Virginia Theatre in Champaign.

Episodes can be streamed directly from both the Illinois Public Media and the She Said Project website.