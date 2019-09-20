Latinx director added to Ebertfest symposium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A director of Latinx films has been added to the lineup of this year’s Chaz and Roger Ebert Symposium. Gregory Nava will close out the day-long event with a discussion about his career including efforts to honor diversity in his filmmaking and his vision for the industry going forward.

Nava has directed the films El Norte, My Family and Selena, and is the creator of the Latinx series on PBS, American Family, which was nominated for both an Emmy and Golden Globe. Nava’s El Norte and Selena have both been shown at Ebertfest.

Stacy Smith, the founder and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California, will lead the symposium as the keynote speaker.

Panel discussions throughout the day will feature academics, journalists and media experts addressing the present and future of diversity in film, journalism, advertising and communication. The event is free and open to the public, though online registration is encouraged.

Chaz & Roger Ebert Symposium

iHotel & Conference Center

1900 South First Street, Champaign

Friday, September 27

9 am – 5 pm

