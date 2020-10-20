Latham vote could lead to first alcohol sales since prohibition

LATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Latham is like a lot of small villages across Central Illinois. They have a post office, and a bank, and a grain elevator, but they don’t have booze.

That could change in a couple of weeks.

“Latham has been dry for many years,” Samantha Hummel, owner of the Korner Cafe, “I am not exactly sure why they decided to put it on the ballot this year, but i am grateful for it.”

The ballot in latham will ask if residents want to allow the sale of alcohol within the town. As the lone restaurant owner in town, Hummel sees it as an absolute must if she is going to make it through the rest of the pandemic, especially since if she gets a liquor license, she can also get video gambling machines.

“We aren’t looking to turn the place into a bar or anything, but maybe a couple beers, and a couple wine choices, and maybe a couple poker machines in the back. It would help pay the bills. “

There is nobody alive today in Latham that knows why or even when the town became dry. They only have their best guesses. The mayor’s is that the town went into prohibition in 1920, and then never came out.

“I guess it was pretty wild back in the day,” Mayor Ted Allen said. “You couldn’t walk down the street without something happening. But times change.”

The village board could have voted on it themselves, but they wanted to leave it to the people to decide. Allen wants it to pass, too, because Latham lost a lot of businesses over the years. He hopes it will bring some of them back.

“I think it would, and i hope it does bring more businesses in,” Allen said. “Because we sure could use them.”