Update: Man arrested for assaulting woman near school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Springfield Police announced they have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas McFann for aggravated battery.

Police said they were dispatched around six a.m. Friday when they discovered a woman with significant injuries to her face, head and torso.

Officers identified a suspect using video evidence as well as witness interviews and physical evidence from the crime scene. Police said they recovered additional evidence from McFann’s home before placing him in custody.

The victim’s identity is not being released at the moment. Police said she is still in critical condition after being transported to the emergency room Friday morning.

Original SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have set up a perimeter outside a school.

Springfield Police are on scene of Little Flower School and Church. It’s on Adlai Stevenson Drive. We’re told a woman was assaulted in between the two locations, but police have not specified what happened. We do know she was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Students and staff are not in school today because of a parent-teacher conferences. Police are investigating when the incident took place, but they believe it was during the evening hours.