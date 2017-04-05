Late local leader re-elected

PIATT COUNTY — The community chose to re-elect a leader, even after his death.

Bement Township Highway Commissioner Joe Rittenhouse won the election Tuesday night.

He’d been in office for 55-year, but died Sunday. He was one of the youngest township commissioners in the state when he was elected in 1962.

His character could explain why he still earned votes. Officials are not sure who will take over for Rittenhouse, but the township board will pick someone to fill the four-year term.

Rittenhouse’s funeral is Thursday.