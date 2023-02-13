CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you’re not sure how to celebrate Valentine’s Day or looking for last-minute plans, here are a few ideas to help you celebrate the holiday with a friend, a relative, or a special someone in Central Illinois.

Dessert Fundraiser at Illini Union

Urbana

Feb. 14: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The U of I Philippine Student Association will be selling biko and sapin-sapin, types of Philipino desserts in the Illini Union basement. You can purchase some for yourself, your friends, or your significant other just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day specials at The Landing

Sullivan

Feb. 14: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Landing in Sullivan is inviting everyone to their Valentine’s Day special. Whether you come solo, with your best friend, or with your significant other, they will give everyone complimentary chocolates for the holiday.

Other specials include a large pizza and an appetizer for $12, and your own personal bottle of champagne for $8. They will also have the restaurant decorated for the occasion.

Match’a Making at the Japan House

Urbana

Feb. 14: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Couples will be treated to a wagashi-making demonstration by Professor Emeritus Kimiko Gunji, author of the cookbook “The Art of Wagashi.” They will learn how to whisk and serve a bowl of matcha tea. Each couple will serve each other special Valentine’s inspired wagashi and a bowl of freshly whisked matcha, using the 4 principles of the tea ceremony defined by Japanese tea master Sen Rikyu in the 1500s.

A photo will be taken and emailed to you as a memento of this unique shared experience. Cookbooks and matcha will be available for purchase.

Space is limited to 10 couples. Couples can be married, not married, friends, family, same-sex, or opposite sex. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

“Show Boat” showing at Princess Theatre

Le Roy

Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Living Well United Senior Center is hosting a showing of the 1951 musical drama “Show Boat” at the Princess Theatre in Le Roy. Seniors (55+) are welcome to the free showing along with free popcorn and soda.

Heartsaver First Aid at Vital Education and Supply, Inc.

Champaign

Feb. 14: Begins at 6 p.m.

Valentine’s Day is a time for a heart to love and be loved. But in the case of an emergency, it’s also great to know how to save a heart. Vital Education and Supply, Inc. in Champaign is offering a blended First Aid/CPR/AED class so you can learn how to save a heart and more.

You can register for the event here.